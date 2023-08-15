MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are now in custody following a raid overnight in South Memphis where multiple agencies came together to execute warrants.

The raid took place on Carnes Avenue where a neighbor says things seem to be getting worse.

Since January, Memphis Data Hub reports that police have responded 414 times, within a one-mile radius of the home, to calls involving assaults, drugs, homicides, robberies, and weapon offenses.

“I just looked out my window and I saw all of these cars and they were blocking this street right here,” Ms. Ann said.

A warrant for attempted murder was issued at the home for Chedrick Webber. Detectives say that when they went inside the home, Webber along with Jakary Carter tried to hide inside a closet.

A third man, Kenneth Harvey, was also taken into custody.

“They have people coming in and out of that driveway,” Ms. Ann said. “It’s never been like that, to bring drugs and guns in the neighborhood. I’ve never seen it and I’ve been over here since 1998.”

Webber, Carter, and Harvey are all scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.