MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi inmate is on the loose Monday after escaping during transport from Benton County to Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate told a state corrections officer that they needed to use the restroom while traveling back to Marshall County.

When the MDOC employee pulled over to the side of Highway 4 near the Benton/Marshall County line, the inmate ran off.

The inmate was identified by authorities as Kurtis Elkins. He is around 6 feet, 200 pounds, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and handcuffs. He was last seen running from Highway 4 toward Snow Lake Shores.

Kurtis Elkins (Marshall County Sheriffs Office)

A search is underway by Marshall, Benton and DeSoto county authorities.

