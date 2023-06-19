COVINGTON, Tenn. — A search is underway for a man wanted for attempted murder in Covington.

Police say 37-year-old Corey Brown is accused of attacking a woman and shooting at her while two children, just three and six years old, were nearby. Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

Chief Turner is thankful a woman and two young children are safe after what she describes as a domestic violence incident on steroids.

Investigators said it was just after 4 a.m. Sunday when a woman called police saying Corey Brown was attacking her. When officers arrived to a home off South College Street they described seeing Brown chase the woman while shooting at her.

“It’s usually not in progress and shots being fired while the officers are out and it was troubling,” Turner said. “It shows the degree of violence that was going on.

She said when Brown realized officers were there, he ran into a home and eventually escaped.

“We started checking vacant residences. We think there is a relative that lives possibly near there that he got a ride with. He did not flee in a vehicle so he had to have assistance,” Turner said.

Monday, Chief Turner has this message for Brown.

“And we want him to do what is right. I want Mr. Brown to come down here and turn himself in. I’m here, he can come on down and turn himself in. We’re not going to quit looking for him,” she said.

As Chief Turner urges him to turn himself in, she also has a message for those who might be helping him as well.

“We are going to charge them. Just like we’re charging him,” she said.

The weapon from the incident has also not been recovered.

Chief Turner said her office is thankful to the citizens who have stepped up to help, also reminding people there are domestic violence resources in the community.

In the meantime, if you know where Brown could be, you’re asked to contact the Tipton County E911 Dispatch or the Covington Police at 901-475-1261. You can also send the department a message on Facebook.