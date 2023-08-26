MARSHALL CO., Miss — The search continues for a Mississippi murder suspect who was out on bond and didn’t show up to trial.

Investigators say Dequan “Pee Wee” Hall cut off his ankle monitor before his trial. Hall is charged in the death of 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, who was shot multiple times during a potential robbery last summer.

He was found dead inside a home in Holly Springs.

According to the Marshall County sheriff’s office, Hall was in jail, but somewhere in the court process he was issued a bond and given an ankle monitor until his court date.

Officials say Hall has not been in touch with his attorney and did not show up for his court appearance on Monday. So now the search is on to find him and a bench warrant is out for his arrest.

Officials say Hall allegedly told friends he’s not going back to jail and will do whatever it takes to stay out of jail. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.