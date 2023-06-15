MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive search continues for a 4-year-old girl with a feeding tube who went missing Thursday morning.

Memphis Police say Sequoia Samuels walked out of her home on Caldwell Avenue early Thursday morning without anyone noticing.

“I just hope she’s alive,” said a cousin of Sequoia’s. “That’s all.”

Detectives say Sequoia, who is dealing with a medical issue and has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach, was captured on a nearby doorbell camera walking the streets alone at around 3 a.m.

“She has a medical condition, and if you see her please bring her home,” said Samuel Bass, Sequoia’s great-uncle. “Call the police, please call somebody.”

Samuel Bass with other relatives of Sequoia Samuels

Photo courtesy of Shay Simon, WREG Photo courtesy of Shay Simon, WREG

Her mother reportedly called the police around 6:30 a.m. when she discovered her baby girl was missing.

Sequoia is described as 3 feet tall and weighing around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with black pants and pink shoes.

Expanding their efforts, the search now includes multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“We have deployed K-9 resources, we’ve deployed aviation, we’ve had officers and deputies on ATVs,” said Sergeant Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department. “We’re leaving no stone unturned.”

Police have yet to say if any charges have been or will be filed.