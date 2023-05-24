MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ribbon cutting and grand opening of Seacrest Studios at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital was held on Wednesday morning.

The idea behind the studio is to provide patients and families with opportunities for engagement, entertainment, and education, while they are receiving treatment.

It has taken a lot of patience to provide patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with this new state-of-the-art broadcast media center, which all started with a nomination from a family receiving treatment here.

“Here we are three years later and finally seeing it happen,” said Trey Eubanks, LeBonheur interim president. “I just think this is emblematic of what Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital means to this community.”

Ryan Seacrest, Chairman/Founder of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, introduced attendees to the new studio and showed how it could help aid in the healing process for young patients.

(Photos by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

“It gives patients something to get excited about, something to look forward to, to tap into your passion and their ambition and their talent. And when there is something exciting going on, you feel it,” Seacrest said.

It was full fanfare from those walking the red carpet. The Peabody Duckmaster led the way, followed by a parade of patients.

There were also many mascots along with the incredible sound from the Mumford High marching band.

Memphis Grizz Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of several celebrities that showed up. He took part in the idea for the studio and focused on bringing in big stars to inspire these little stars in the making.

“Giving kids the chance to be creative especially when a lot of them have been removed from their friends, school, or activities,” Singer and actress Kat Graham said.

Entertainers like country singer Jordan Davis stated he was there not only to sing but to inspire in a variety of ways including motivating fathers on how to maintain perfect beards.

“That’s pretty easy for me, if they have any questions, tell them to come on,” Davis said.

“This gives them a chance to hone their skills, we may even find the next broadcaster inside those walls,” Seacrest said. “Tell them to come to channel 3, gotcha.”

This hospital is a place of healing, while the studio, was designed to be a place where magic and memories are created.

This is the 12th Seacrest Studio to open across the nation since 2010.