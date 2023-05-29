MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wild exchange of gunfire ended a Memorial Day weekend house party in the Sea Isle neighborhood of East Memphis.

Police responded Saturday night to the 4600 block of Sea Isle Road off South Perkins. Neighbors say the house is an Airbnb rental.

Neighbors say more than 50 people were gathered at a house for a party. Around 11, several people say they heard close to 30 shots fired.

The incident was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance video. No one was injured, but police say three cars were hit by multiple bullets.

Video is below. Turn sound on.

One couple nearby say they ran into their hallway to duck for cover.

“I had the TV on and I muted it real quick, because I said that’s not firecrackers going off,” resident Bob Ross said. “And then it was a bunch of shots and then it was a little bit, and then I heard some more shots and then I heard cars speeding up and down.”