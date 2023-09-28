MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova woman allegedly shot a door-to-door salesman after confusing him with a hitman, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Monica Johnson, 51, told deputies that she had been in contact with her son, who is an inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility. She told him there was a hit out on him and her made by the Vice Lords.

Johnson was allegedly sitting in her living room with her father Wednesday when she noticed on the security camera monitors that an unknown person was running up to the front door with an assault rifle and wearing a black hoodie.

She got up and yelled, “they’re here,” and ran upstairs to hide, reports say.

Detectives on the scene said that there were two bullet holes in the front door and two shell casings were collected inside the home. One of the shell casings was found on the stairs.

The unknown individual was a door-to-door salesman for Aptive Pest Control, according to SCSO. He was wearing a blue Polo shirt, a blue baseball hat, and carrying an iPad.

The salesman was shot in the upper torso and was transported to Regional One in critical, but stable condition.

Deputies say Johnson would not admit to shooting a gun and said she ran and hid in the attic.

Johnson’s father, who was in the house with her at the time of the shooting, told deputies that his daughter did shoot. He said that the gun she used was his Davis Industries P380 caliber, which he owned for his protection.

The handgun was located in the crawl space in the attic where Johnson was hiding.

Johnson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held on a $4,000 bond and is set to appear in court Oct. 13.