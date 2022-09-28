SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. –Around 3,000 athletes from around the globe are expected to take part in the second annual St. Jude Ironman triathlon in Shelby and Fayette counties on Saturday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure they are as safe as possible.

Athletes compete in 2021 St. Jude Ironman

Participants will complete a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and A 13.1 mile at Shelby Farms and the surrounding community.

The sheriff’s office says the routes will showcase the unique setting of Memphis and Southwest Tennessee, but says traffic will also be impacted by the race.

Deputies are asking drivers to proceed with caution, utilize the detour routes provided and allow for additional travel times.

SCSO says it’s will be out in full force along with officers from a number of local law enforcement agencies on the day of the competition.

For more on the 2022 St Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis click right here.