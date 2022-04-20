MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County deputies are on the scene Wednesday night of a homicide in northwest Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was transported to Regional One in critical condition after an apparent dispute in the 4000 block of Shelby Road just before 7 p.m.

She was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office released video of the scene on Twitter.

Deputies say one person has been detained, but have not confirmed what led to the woman’s death.

This is a developing story. WREG will update when more information becomes available.