MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man was charged with reckless endangerment following a standoff Tuesday night that involved an 8-year-old child.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the 4700 block of Crestfield Cove in Millington after a woman said her husband fired a gun in their yard during an argument and locked himself inside their home with their son.

Deputies said they saw the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jason Barnett, sitting on the couch with his son and then getting up, turning off the lights in the house, and closing the blinds.

Deputies said they talked to Barnett over the phone, and he eventually opened the door, let his son go, and later surrendered.

They said the child did not appear to be hurt or in distress.

Detectives located two guns in the home and found a spent shell casing in the front yard.

Barnett is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.