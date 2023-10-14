MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate was found dead in their cell Thursday, which triggered an investigation by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Shelby County Division of Corrections around 2:17 p.m. after an inmate was reportedly found hanging in a cell in an apparent suicide attempt.

Reports say the inmate was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis in critical condition, where he passed away Saturday morning.

The investigation is active and ongoing according to SCSO.