MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his wife is being investigated as a murder-suicide after their bodies were discovered at their home, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of SCSO deputy Anthonie Lee and his wife, Sharon Lee, were discovered inside a truck on the couple’s property Saturday night.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says that they received a call from Sharon Lee at around 10:30-11:00 p.m. Saturday. In the call, she claimed that her husband, Anthonie Lee, had pulled a gun on her.

Reports say that when deputies arrived on the scene, they found Anthonie shot once and Sharon shot multiple times. Both were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says they will be investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

WREG will provide updates as they become available.