MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officials are working to increase impaired-driving enforcement on Cinco de Mayo to reduce accidents and injuries.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that “Operation Fiesta” would be underway. They plan to partner with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, District 4, Bartlett Police and other agencies between May 5-7.

They ask that drivers “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Units will conduct DUI Enforcement, focusing on locating and stopping people under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

According to SCSO, the consequences of a single DUI may include fines, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment or the installation of an ignition interlock on their vehicle.