CORDOVA, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies said they found 60 pounds of marijuana, pills, several stolen weapons, ammo, key fobs, and a vehicle programmer inside a house in the 9200 block of Acadia Place.

Deputies and a US Marshals Officers had the Cordova house under surveillance, detained several people, and charged four men following a raid Thursday.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

House in the 9200 block of Acadia searched by Shelby County deputies and the US Marhal’s Task Force.

Patrick Vaughn, Jamal Terrell, Jeremiah Bell, and Christopher Greer face drug, weapons, and theft charges.

The estimated street value of 60 lbs of marijuana is over $300,000.

Detectives said they found most of the marijuana in large garbage bags throughout the house. They said they also found oxycodone pills, two bags of edibles, narcotics ledgers, digital scales, multiple key fobs, and a vehicle programmer.

Deputies said they found two loaded handguns on the kitchen counter, two stolen revolvers in a deep fryer, nearly $3,600 in the freezer, a stolen rifle and Glock in the laundry room, a gun in a toilet, and nearly $1,000 in a bathroom, drawer.

Detectives said they also found two other stolen guns, along with at least four other firearms in two bedrooms and rifle and pistol magazines in the trunk of a car in the driveway.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

(L to R) Patrick Vaughn, Jamal Terrell, Jeremiah Bell, Christopher Greer

Police said the home on Acadia was owned by a woman with the same last name as one of the suspects. A woman who came out of the house Monday afternoon did not want to tell WREG what happened at the residence.

All four men are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Their bonds range from $75,000- $221,000.

A fifth man was also arrested but was transported to a mental hospital after he told police he wanted to kill himself.