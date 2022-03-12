MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overnight’s snowfall was not what many students on Spring Break expected to be waking up to Saturday morning.

Nonetheless, Tyler Payne wasted no time getting out and jumping in.

“I love snow because it tastes good,” he said. “It feels good to sit on, and sometimes I make snow angles.”

Friday night’s winter weather left a blanket of snow across the Mid-South. The National Weather Service reports up to six inches in some areas.

The city of Memphis says city crews’ primary focus is to first treat major streets with inclines and declines, as well as any bridges and overpasses that may have iced over.

While the kids went out to play, many adults spent their morning scraping snow off of their cars.

“The streets are very easy to travel on if people would just take their time and go about their merry way,” Antuan Weddington said.

Joseph Pruitt said while he loves the snow, he’s ready for more consistency when it comes to the weather.

“It’s better than it was last night. That thing was buried in snow,” Pruitt said referring to his car. “If you’re in Memphis, you never know the weather. One minute it’s cold. One minute it’s hot. The next minute it’s this.”