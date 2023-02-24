MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after she shot at people following a school fight that involved her sister.

According to reports, on February 15, a mother told officers that her daughter got into a fight with two girls at school. She was suspended, so her siblings came to get her.

While they were walking home, the two girls, along with several other people, got out of a black Maxima and assaulted them, police say. During the fight, one of the girls’ sisters, Albany Carlisle, got a gun and shot at the victims.

Albany Carlisle was identified in a six-person photographic lineup. She was charged with aggravated assault and assault. She’s set to appear in court Friday morning.