MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis school crossing guard was hit by a car while directing school traffic in Midtown Tuesday morning.

Officers said the incident happened on North McLean Boulevard and Faxon Avenue in front of Snowden school.

The crossing guard had a raised stop sign and was assisting students when a Toyota Camry hit the victim, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers are still looking for the driver who they say is a black woman. The Toyota Camry is white with four doors and traveled south on McLean Boulevard after the crash.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with tips.