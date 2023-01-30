MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, January 31.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon.

Here is a list of schools that will be closed on January 31:

A

Alamo City Schools

Alamo Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Arkansas State University Mid-South

West Memphis College/University

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Public School

Closed Tomorrow

B

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Barton School District

Barton Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Through Wednesday

Beacon College Prep

Charter School

Closed Tomorrow

Bells City Schools

Bells Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Benton Co. Schools

Ashland Public School

Opening at 10am Tuesday

Brinkley Public Schools

Brinkley Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

C

Catholic Diocese of Memphis Schools

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Chester Co. Schools

Henderson Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Christ Classical Academy

Dyersburg Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Christ Trinity Christian Academy

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Collierville Schools

Collierville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Crockett Co. Schools

Alamo Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Cross Co. Schools

Cherry Valley Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

D

Dyer Co. Schools

Dyersburg Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Dyersburg City Schools

Dyersburg Public School

Closed Tomorrow

E

Earle School District

Earle Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

East Arkansas Comm. College

Forrest City College/University

Closed Today and Tomorrow

F

Fayette Academy

Somerville Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Fayette Co. Public Schools

Somerville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Forrest City Schools

Forrest City Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

G

Germantown Municipal Schools

Germantown Public School

Closed Tomorrow

H

Hardeman Co. Schools

Bolivar Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Harrisburg School District

Harrisburg Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

Haywood Co. Schools

Brownsville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Helena-West Helena Schools

Helena Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

I

Immanuel Lutheran School

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

J

Jackson State Comm. College

Jackson College/University

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Jackson/Madison Co. Schools

Jackson Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Jonesboro Public Schools

Jonesboro Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

Juvenile Court of Memphis & Shelby Co.

Memphis Government

Closed Tomorrow

L

Lakeland School System

Lakeland Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Lauderdale Co. Schools

Ripley Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Lausanne School

Memphis Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Lee Co. Schools

Marianna Private School

Closed Through Wednesday

M

Marion School District

Marion Public School

(AMI Day)

Marked Tree School District

Marked Tree Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

Marvell-Elaine Schools

Marvell Public School

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Through Wednesday

Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools

Memphis Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary

Cordova College/University

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Mid-South Gifted Academy

Collierville Private School

Closed Tomorrow

Millington Municipal Schools

Millington Public School

Closed Tomorrow

N

New Hope Christian Academy

Memphis

Closed Tomorrow

P

Palestine-Wheatley Schools

Palestine

Closed Tomorrow

Promise Academy

38108

Closed Today and Tomorrow

T

Tipton Christian Academy

Covington

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Tipton Co. Schools

Covington

Closed Tomorrow

Trumann Public Schools

Trumann

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

W

Weakley County Schools

Closed Tomorrow

West Memphis Christian School

West Memphis

Cyber day

West Memphis School District

West Memphis

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

Wynne Public Schools

Wynne

Closed/Shifting to Distance Learning Tomorrow

