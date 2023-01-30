MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, January 31.
The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon.
Here is a list of schools that will be closed on January 31:
A
Alamo City Schools
Alamo Public School
Arkansas State University Mid-South
West Memphis College/University
Arlington Community Schools
Arlington Public School
B
Bartlett City Schools
Bartlett Public School
Barton School District
Barton Public School
Beacon College Prep
Charter School
Bells City Schools
Bells Public School
Benton Co. Schools
Ashland Public School
Brinkley Public Schools
Brinkley Public School
C
Catholic Diocese of Memphis Schools
Memphis Private School
Chester Co. Schools
Henderson Public School
Christ Classical Academy
Dyersburg Private School
Christ Trinity Christian Academy
Memphis Private School
Collierville Schools
Collierville Public School
Crockett Co. Schools
Alamo Public School
Cross Co. Schools
Cherry Valley Public School
D
Dyer Co. Schools
Dyersburg Public School
Dyersburg City Schools
Dyersburg Public School
E
Earle School District
Earle Public School
East Arkansas Comm. College
Forrest City College/University
F
Fayette Academy
Somerville Private School
Fayette Co. Public Schools
Somerville Public School
Forrest City Schools
Forrest City Public School
G
Germantown Municipal Schools
Germantown Public School
H
Hardeman Co. Schools
Bolivar Public School
Harrisburg School District
Harrisburg Public School
Haywood Co. Schools
Brownsville Public School
Helena-West Helena Schools
Helena Public School
I
Immanuel Lutheran School
Memphis Private School
J
Jackson State Comm. College
Jackson College/University
Jackson/Madison Co. Schools
Jackson Public School
Jonesboro Public Schools
Jonesboro Public School
Juvenile Court of Memphis & Shelby Co.
Memphis Government
L
Lakeland School System
Lakeland Public School
Lauderdale Co. Schools
Ripley Public School
Lausanne School
Memphis Private School
Lee Co. Schools
Marianna Private School
M
Marion School District
Marion Public School
Marked Tree School District
Marked Tree Public School
Marvell-Elaine Schools
Marvell Public School
Memphis-Shelby Co. Schools
Memphis Public School
Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary
Cordova College/University
Mid-South Gifted Academy
Collierville Private School
Millington Municipal Schools
Millington Public School
N
New Hope Christian Academy
Memphis
P
Palestine-Wheatley Schools
Palestine
Promise Academy
38108
T
Tipton Christian Academy
Covington
Tipton Co. Schools
Covington
Trumann Public Schools
Trumann
W
Weakley County Schools
West Memphis Christian School
West Memphis
West Memphis School District
West Memphis
Wynne Public Schools
Wynne