Note: Alert bars on the WREG.com home page briefly linked to an outdated list of school closings due to COVID. That list was from 2020, and the problem has been corrected. There are currently NO school districts closed due to COVID.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South school districts are closing early and postponing football games Friday due to excessive heat.

School Closings

Tipton County schools will close after lunch on Friday.

Football Game Delays

Collierville High School vs. Beech kickoff has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:15 p.m.

Central High School vs. Clarendon High School kickoff starts at 8 p.m.

Marion High vs. Wynn High pushed back to 8 p.m.

Arlington High School vs. East High delayed to 7:30 p.m.

Blytheville High School vs. Mills High School pushed back to 8 p.m.

An updated list of heat-related closings can be found here.