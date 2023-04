MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power outages and damage from the storm have caused some schools to close.

In Tipton County, Crestview Elementary and Middle Schools will be closed all week due to severe destruction.

Austin Peay Elementary will not have electricity restored until sometime Tuesday. Because of this, students and faculty will not be in school Monday or Tuesday of this week.

MSCS says American Way Middle school will be closed Monday because of power outages.