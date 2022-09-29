MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 72 and Taska Road in Marshall County Thursday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said there were children on the bus during the crash and the airwing is on its way to the scene.

Sources say the driver, Eddie Dixon, who is also the county supervisor, was injured in the crash.

Dixon has been with the county for 24 years and the school district for over 40 years.

Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.