MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus was involved in an accident on I-240 near Walnut Grove Wednesday afternoon.

According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 12.8 at 2:24 p.m. Memphis Police said no injuries were reported.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said there were two adults and one child on the bus during the accident.

“Our preliminary reports are that there was one child and two adults on the First Student bus, and no one on the bus sustained serious injuries. We are working with emergency responders on the scene who are evaluating the two adults and one child out of an abundance of caution,” the school district said.

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

All eastbound lanes in the area are blocked at this time. MPD is asking drivers to use an alternate route so first responders can clear the scene.

WREG will update when more information is available. Check back for updates.