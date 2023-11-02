MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus crashed in the Medical District on Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Around 2:54 p.m., officers say that they responded to the crash on South Pauline Street and MLK Boulevard regarding a one-vehicle accident involving a school bus.

(Photo by: WREG’s Claudia Taylor)

According to Memphis-Shelby County Schools, reports stated that the bus driver faced a potential collision with another vehicle that was driving “erratically” before crashing on the side of the curb and into the grass.

There were no children on the bus during the crash and the bus driver was reportedly not severely injured. First Student Inc. said the driver has been removed from service pending an internal review.

First Student Inc. released a statement on the crash.

One of our school buses was involved in an incident this afternoon. Fortunately, there were no students on the bus at the time and thankfully no one was injured. We are working collaboratively with law enforcement to determine what happened. The driver has been removed from service as we conduct our own internal review of the incident. Given this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.