MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus crashed into a fence Tuesday afternoon at Jackson Avenue near Rhodes College, police confirms.
The bus belonged to Harmony Transportation.
It happened around 3:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
by: Destinee Hannah
