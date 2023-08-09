MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including one child, were taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash with a school bus.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened near East Shelby Drive between Tchulahoma and Swinnea.
One patient was taken to Le Bonheur. Another was taken to Regional Medical Center.
This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.