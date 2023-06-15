MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car and a school bus got into an accident in South Memphis Thursday morning.

According to Memphis Police, the crash happened a little after 7 a.m. at Lamar and E Parkway South. At this time, no injuries are reported.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.