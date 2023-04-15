MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board has paused the search for a new superintendent, for now.

MSCS said that finalist hearings for a new superintendent scheduled for April 21 and 22 have been put on hold until further notice.

Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates is a search firm hired by MSCS to determine the best candidates for the position. However, the board said on Saturday they had concerns regarding the available list of candidates and requested to receive a full list of finalists before continuing.

“Our board had some concerns with the finalists who were proposed by HYA and its process for selection, so we are taking a step back. HYA will contact all candidates and ensure they are willing to remain in the process, then we will publicly release the list for full transparency,” said Althea Greene, MSCS Board Chair. “While we believe all of the proposed finalists are viable, we must have a level of confidence that they are truly the best for this critical role.”

As it stands, interviews for the remaining finalists for next week have been cancelled. MSCS said that all pertinent information regarding the finalists will be shared once they have been confirmed.

