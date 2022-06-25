MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Schlotzsky’s Deli in Memphis violated child labor laws and endangered workers when it allowed teenage employees to use a meat slicer, injuring one of them, according to federal authorities.

An investigation by the Department of Labor found the East Memphis franchise allowed 16- and-17-year-olds to use and clean the equipment on a daily basis, a violation of federal child labor laws.

The investigation began when a 16-year-old injured a finger using the machine, the department said in a news release.

Schlotzsky’s Deli of Memphis also violated law by allowing two 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. when school was in session and did not maintain proof of age for workers under 19, the release stated.

The Department of Labor fined the franchise $17,818 in civil penalties for the child labor violations.

Another worker did not receive $422 in overtime wages, which were recovered by the department. The store did not keep accurate records of time worked, the DOL said.

“As summer is upon us, and restaurant employers hire an increasing number of young workers, they should review child labor laws and contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions,” said Juan Coria, the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator in Atlanta.