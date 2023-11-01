MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are safe after a house caught fire in southeast Shelby County Wednesday.

The Shelby County Fire Department said the fire happened at a home in the 7300 block of Stonington Drive around 11 a.m.

Michael Thomas realized the house belonged to his relatives.

“When I came out the house I smelled smoke and I thought it was somebody burning wood and I thought, ‘I can’t believe someone is doing this in the city,’ then I saw smoke then I came over two blocks over and I realized it was my family’s house,” Thomas said. “It spread really fast.”

He quickly worked to make sure the two people inside made it out safely.

“I called 911. I was the first one here,” Thomas said.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic.

While the cause of this fire is under investigation, fire officials have a warning as the temperatures drop and you warm your home.

“To think very carefully. Anytime you put a heat source next to a combustible you have a potential for a fire and I don’t say that tongue and cheek, I really mean that,” said Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department. “Every time you move something a space heater, every time you work in the kitchen or around the stove, out in the garage, if you have a combustible that’s next to a heat source you have a potential fire danger.”

While the house may be destroyed, Thomas is thankful no one was injured.

“Material things you can get back. You can’t get life back and life is just too short,” he said.