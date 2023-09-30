MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a new scam, callers are attempting to steal money from people by impersonating Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, according to DCSD.

The sheriff’s department is warning against answering calls from the scam number 662-478-3065.

They say the caller will tell the person that they need to go to the sheriff’s office to take care of some business and that the person on the phone should stay on the line with them until they get there.

DCSD says that the caller is not with the sheriff’s office and anyone who receives a call from this number should either ignore the call, or quickly hang up.

DCSD provided tips on how to avoid becoming the victim of a scam.

No deputy or police officer will ever ask for money over the phone claiming that you have a warrant, missed jury duty, or bond for a relative.

No legit organization or agency will take payment via CashApp, Venmo, gift cards, Western Union, bank transfer, etc.

Don’t answer numbers that you do not know. Let them leave a message that you will undoubtedly delete later.

If you do answer the phone, refer to the first bullet point and hang up.

If you have doubts, call your local law enforcement agency.