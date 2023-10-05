MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Save-A-Stop 2 store in the Bethel Grove area is closed for business, and those living in the area believe the closure could help fight crime in the community.

Memphis Police say around 1 a.m. Thursday, they responded to an “armed party” call, but a few hours later, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with Memphis Police officers, were seen boarding up the business.

On the property there are signs that say, “Closed by order of the Environmental Court and the District Attorney General.”

According to a neighbor who wants to stay anonymous, the store closure is something people in the community have been hoping for. Residents living nearby believe this is the change the community needs.

“This were a lot of the stuff goes on right there,” said the neighbor.

According to the Memphis Data Hub, MPD has taken 367 reports within a quarter mile of the store so far this year.

“It might quiet down for a little minute but,” said another neighbor. “They’ll be off this corner, but they are about to find another store to go to.”

MPD said one person was detained, but nobody was taken into custody.