MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, drivers at Republic Services walked off the job in Memphis and Millington to protest the death of their co-worker and unfair labor practices.

On March 30, Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian struck at the Shelby County Landfill in the 5400 block of Malone Road. A female was pronounced dead on the scene.

A sign posted at the site shows that it is operated by Republic Services.

“It’s almost unbelievable that Republic Services would demand workers surrender their safety bonus just days after a worker was killed at the Landfill,” Said James Jones, President of Teamsters Local 667, a labor union.

