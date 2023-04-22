MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The sanitation workers’ strike has come to an end after an agreement was reached by union members and Republic Services on Saturday.

The members of this local union chapter voted unanimously to end the strike 42-0 and approve the contract presented to them.

A week after a sanitation worker was killed in an accident on March 30 at the Shelby County Landfill, 80 Teamsters Local 667 union members walked off the job and initiated a strike at Republic Services.

After ongoing back and forth, a tentative agreement with Republic Services and the union was reached. The contract addresses safety concerns and a wage increase.

“It wasn’t about being away from work it was about standing up what for what you know you deserve,” James E. Jones, President of Teamsters Local 667 said. “No reason why Memphis shouldn’t be able to get what they are paying the other locations. It’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to go to work and feel safe and know that we’re gonna be able to go home that same day to our family.”

The agreement is for 5 years and union representatives tell us they have not had a strike reach this magnitude since the 1968 Sanitation strike, which Martin Luther King Jr. was a part of.