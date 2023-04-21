MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Sanitation workers have reached a tentative agreement with Republic Services after a 9-day strike, the Teamsters union announced Friday.

According to the union, as of Friday at 1 p.m., the striking sanitation workers are taking down their picket lines so that they can review the possible agreement.

Their goal is for better pay and safer working conditions following the death of a sanitation worker back in March.

On April 12, dozens of sanitation workers at Republic Services walked off the job in Memphis and Millington to protest the death of their co-workers and what they called unfair labor practices.

Waste remains one of the most dangerous jobs in America, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.