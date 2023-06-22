MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police reported that two women were involved in separate kidnapping and robbery attempts involving the same car Wednesday night in Harbor Town.

According to Memphis Police, around 8:37 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call on Mud Island. The victim stated she was walking in the intersection of Harbor View and Harbor Isle Circle when two males jumped out of a Honda Accord and approached her.

Police say the victim was on the phone with her daughter before one of the suspects ran across the median, put a gun to her head, and took the phone.

When the victim turned around, another suspect was behind her, reports state. Both suspects ran back to the car and drove off.

Police also say witnesses were present in the park across the street from the intersection when the incident happened.

Later Wednesday night, around 10:30 p.m., officers say they were on the scene where another victim stated she was walking east on Harbor Town Boulevard when a car stopped in front of her with the passenger door open.

Reports state that the victim feared for her life and started running in the opposite direction. A witness noticed what was happening and ran out to help the victim.

The witness said the suspect was a male driving a light gold Honda Accord, the same car used in the robbery from earlier that night.