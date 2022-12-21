MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army offers various programs to assist those all across our area, including emergency shelters and providing gifts to children and seniors through the Angel Tree Drive.

However, one long-time volunteer said giving her time is helping her heal. Mindy Fischer has found a way to turn heartache into helping others after her 2-year-old son Will passed away.

Her son was able to make a difference through organ donation, ultimately saving five lives. However, it left Mindy’s life turned upside down.

She found herself part of a club no one wants to join – being a parent that had to bury a child. As you would imagine, this left Mindy trying to find a way to cope with the grief.

Twenty-three years later, on the anniversary of her son’s passing, this motivated mother has fined tuned her focus as she is spreading holiday cheer with her own special flare.

“Well, I have some jingle bells. Of course, I have my own cowbell too that – so we will also honor Coach Leach, and he was also an organ donor,” Fischer said.

She is healing through her duties as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army. It’s something she fell into when her other son Matthew needed community service hours for Boy Scouts.

“He goes, ‘you know, it was really fun to ring with granddad, how about we do that,'” Fischer said.

On the anniversary of Will’s passing five years ago, Mindy did just that.

“It was the happiest December 20th, I’d had. It was just fun,” she said.

Since then, ringing the bell turned into a family affair.

“I am extremely proud of her. She’s just been a shining example for me. I might cry,” said her mother Margaret Ueleke, who is also a Salvation Army volunteer.

