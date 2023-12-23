MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanks to the generous people of the Mid-South, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has surpassed its goal of raising $901,000 before Christmas.

As of Saturday, $903,553.60 was raised for the campaign, supporting the Purdue Center of Hope to help break the cycle of generational poverty and house homeless women and children in Memphis and the Mid-South.

The total is expected to grow because the kettle giving ended at 2 p.m. Saturday and those numbers have not yet been added.

If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army of Memphis and the Mid-South, click here.