MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday is the deadline to make a difference in the life of a child or senior in need by donating to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

Adopting an Angel is a way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate. Each Angel represents a real child or a senior adult who needs help.

“Christmas is about children and this is the best way to help those who are really in need,” said Michael White, Salvation Army volunteer.

Major Cheryl Gilliam, Salvation Army area commander, says there are still hundreds of ‘Forgotten Angels’ who need to be adopted.

“Currently, we have about 300 angels that need to be adopted and it is a great need because our deadline is this Friday,” Gilliam said. “With so many children that are underserved in our community, we are able to give them joy on Christmas day and bring hope to the family, a family who is struggling financially in our economy right now.”

The process of collecting clothing and toys that fill the warehouse requires a well-orchestrated plan. In many cases, your gift to the Angel Tree program is the only Christmas gift some will receive this year.

“We are asking Memphians to go to our website, SalvationArmyMemphis.org, and there will be an Angel Tree banner that they can click to adopt an angel,” Gilliam said. “Print it out and buy new gifts, unwrapped please, and bring them back to us.”

Gilliam is asking those in the community to be a blessing to the angels.

“Bless the angels, bless the community,” Gilliam said. “That is what we’re doing, a blessing. Blessing our community in our time of need.”

“So, pick up an Angel Tree form and buy a present for a little one,” White said.

If you have adopted an angel, but haven’t dropped off your donation you can still do so by visiting the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center. It is located in Midtown at 800 East Parkway South.