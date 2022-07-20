MEMPHIS, Tenn — Rising temperatures have led the Salvation Army to help out Memphis residents however they can.

Lauren Foster with the Salvation Army and volunteers from Sam’s Club passed out meals and water with the Salvation Army’s mobile canteen Tuesday.

“It’s a lot more difficult for these people to just have fresh water and to have cold water and be able to stay cool so we are trying to even be a part of their day, of beating the heat and trying to stay cool,” Foster said.

Volunteers came prepared with fans and ready to help out in these scorching conditions.

The work may be uncomfortable but Foster said it has put things in perspective.

“We’re sweating, we are hot, we are sticky but that is nothing in comparison to what these people are going through. We get to go home after this and be cool, go into our 68-degree houses. They don’t get that option,” Foster said.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand.

Please visit The Salvation Army Memphis to see how you can help.