Sharon Cash, Executive Director of Social Services at The Salvation Army Purdue Center of Hope in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Tyler Chow, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army honored a long-time employee on Thursday after more than two decades of service.

A retirement celebration was held Thursday for Sharon Cash, who has served as the Executive Social Services Director at Purdue Center of Hope for over 22 years. The event was emceed by WREG’s Tim Simpson.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also issued a proclamation in honor of Cash’s retirement.

Cash has overseen the daily progress of clients and caseworkers and is credited with helping hundreds of women in our community turn their lives around.

She also helped establish Renewal Place, which serves homeless mothers battling addiction and their children.