MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department issued a special air quality statement Tuesday as Saharan Desert dust moves through the Mid-South.

In a Twitter post, the health department said the dust has brought high concentrations of fine particulates into the Mid-South.

The department is asking sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those with lung or cardiac conditions to be aware of any potential negative health effects including difficulty breathing.

Saharan dust moving into the southern U.S. is not unusual. Every year between May and early July, the dust travels thousands of miles above the surface of the Atlantic Ocean from Africa into the United States.

The Saharan Desert is located more than 6,000 miles from Memphis.