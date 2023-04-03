MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Rust College student was killed in a crash in Oxford, Mississippi early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Gertrude Ford by Old Taylor Road at 1:16 a.m. Sunday.

Mayanity Alridge, 20, of Bay Springs, Mississippi was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Another passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Rust College confirmed that Alridge was a student in a statement Sunday. She was a junior Biology major, member of the softball team, and was initiated into the Theta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“We again express our sincere condolences to Mayanity’s family and friends and ask that we keep all of them in our thoughts and prayers. Mayanity will forever be in our hearts,” Rust College said in part.

You can read their full statement here

The Oxford Police Department is asking anyone with information about the accident to call the department at 662-232-2400.