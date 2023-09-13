MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery outside a Royal Furniture store in East Memphis last month.

They said an employee was leaving the business on August 24 to make a bank deposit when a man armed with a silver and black handgun attacked him and took a bag containing $10,000.

In the video released Wednesday, the suspect walks behind several cars until he gets near the victim. Once there, he throws the victim to the ground, grabs the black bag, and jumps into a black Nissan sedan.

900 block of South White Station Road. Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Robber grabs bag full of money. Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Police said a co-worker of the victim saw what happened and attempted to follow the Nissan northbound on White Station Road but lost the vehicle when the suspect ran a red light.

Investigators said the Nissan had dark-tinted windows and a sunroof.

Suspect in front of black Nissan. Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information that can help police find the suspect or know anything about the robbery, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.