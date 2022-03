MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured when part of the roof structure of a business fell onto cars parked outside Saturday morning.

Police said it happened at a convenience store at 2133 Lamar Ave., near South Parkway.

Two people were hospitalized, but police said their injuries were not critical.

It’s not clear what caused the roof to fall, but a clerk at the store believes strong winds are to blame. He said he could hear winds picking up just before the roof came crashing down.