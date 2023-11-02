MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a rollover crash in Coahoma County, Mississippi, Thursday morning.

According to the Coahoma County Fire Department, the one-vehicle crash happened in the area of Roberson Road near Lyon before 9 a.m.

Fire department personnel found one person outside the overturned vehicle with significant injuries. The individual was airlifted to an area trauma center.

Firefighters from Lyon also responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.