MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are looking for several robbery suspects who are targeting members of the Latinx community across the city.

The robberies happened between February 26 and March 2.

Police say the suspects, a group of approximately three or four people, drove around and looked for Latino and Latina victims who were standing outside or sitting in cars.

The group would rob the victims after assaulting them.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a black Infiniti QX50, has a broken rear passenger window taped with plastic and is possibly stolen.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle is possibly a female. The other suspects are either teens or in their early 20s and armed with a short semi-auto rifle with a large magazine and pistols.

if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.