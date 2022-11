MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a robbery and shooting in Cordova Monday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m.

A man and a woman were transported to Regional One. The male victim is in critical condition and the female victim is in non-critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.