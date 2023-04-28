MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have released surveillance video of a bank robber waving an assault rifle as he and another man hold up the First Horizon Bank on North Watkins.

Memphis police said both men were armed with assault rifles when they entered the Frayser bank Thursday morning.

In the video, you can also see one of the robbers hop over a teller’s counter. Investigators said after he jumped over the counter, he demanded money from all the teller’s stations.

They said the other robber approached the employees on the desk side and demanded money from a money dispenser. Police have not said how much cash they took from the bank.

The suspects were seen leaving in a silver 4-door Hyundai Elantra with drive-out tags, front passenger side bumper damage, and plastic covering the rear passenger side window.

The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied at Frayser School Drive and Winston Drive. Police have not said if the Elantra was stolen.

One of the suspects is described as being 5’3″-5’4″ tall, 130lbs, and wearing a black face mask with a white line down the middle, a black hoodie, black jeans, a gray backpack, and red tennis shoes.

The other suspect is 5’7″-5’8″ tall, 140lbs, wearing a black face mask, gray hoodie, black jeans, and black and gray tennis shoes. They are both believed to be in their late 30’s- early 30’s.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.