MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a trio of robbers held up two people at gunpoint as they left a Nutbush church on Easter Sunday and were caught on camera robbing two more victims in front of a Berclair home a short time later.

The first robbery happened around 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hartland Street. Police haven’t said what the suspects got from the victims but said they left in a black or dark gray Infiniti.

At 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a robbery two miles away outside a residence in the 4400 block of Ferndale Avenue.

Robbery in the 4400 block of Ferndale Sunday afternoon

One man was sitting in a van talking to a friend when three people in black or dark gray Infiniti pulled up and robbed the man of nearly $6,000.

The robbery was captured on a cell phone by someone inside the home. Police later found the victim’s wallets and a key chain belonging to one of them in the 4500 block of Given.

“My dad was in the van, and they made him get out,” said Wenndy Aguilar.

Aguilar said her father had so much cash on him because he went to Ferndale to pay his friend for some work he had done for him. In the video, you can see the robbers going through the victim’s pockets.

“They just told them to “give me money “and “get down,” said Aguilar.

Police said one of the suspects was carrying a brown gun, and the other had a camouflage gun with an extended magazine.

Robbery suspect Robbery suspects vehicle

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.